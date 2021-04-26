NC deputies investigating death of 5-month-old; items seized from home

TROUTMAN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old who died at a home north of Troutman Sunday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said deputies responded to the home after a report of a baby in respiratory distress. Fire and EMS crews were already on the scene when they arrived.
The 5-month-old was pronounced dead on scene and the area was secured for investigators.
Authorities said investigators interviewed “persons of interest” and seized items from the home while serving a search warrant.
An autopsy on the child is scheduled later this week.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the death investigation is ongoing.