LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a murder suspect who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Deputies are looking for James Roscoe McAllister, 32, of Lumber Bridge. He is wanted on a first-degree murder and felony conspiracy charge.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Friday. Deputies said McAllister killed Michael Dyveon Smith Thomas, 18, in the area of the 100 block of Chris Road in Lumber Bridge.

Two other people are already in jail in connection with Smith’s death. Trysten Jacoby Tyler, 21, of Lumberton, and Kayla Antionette Chavis, 36 of Shannon, were arrested on Sunday after an hours-long standoff in Shannon. They are charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100.