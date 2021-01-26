NC deputies looking for man who stuffed ‘unknown amount of candy bars’ into pants

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) – Columbus County deputies say they’re looking for a thief with an apparent sweet tooth.

According to a news release, the larceny happened at the Scotchman store, located at 2192 Old State Highway, in Riegelwood on Jan. 16.

Columbus County deputies say the man stuffed “an unknown amount of candy bars in his pants,” before paying for some drinks and leaving the store. (Source: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

The man reportedly walked into the store, stuffed an “unknown amount of candy bars in his pants,” paid for some drinks, and left in a red van.

If you recognize him, please contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.