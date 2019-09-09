NC deputies looking for suspects accused of killing 5-year-old boy, parents

A small memorial is set up to remember the Ciprian family (WECT)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Three people are dead after an entire family was gunned down at a home outside of Whiteville Saturday morning.

Family says a 5-year-old boy and the child’s mother and father were killed. The grandmother was also wounded by gunfire.

Sheriff Jody Greene says first responders were called to a home on Brittany Lane just before 7 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds. Despite crew’s efforts to save the victims, Leonel Ciprian, his wife, Nancy Ciprian, and his 5-year-old son, Alexis Ciprian, died.

The child’s grandmother, Rafaela Noyola Jaramillo, was taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare and is expected to survive.

Deputies are still looking for suspects they say stole the victims’ car. The car is a 2011 silver Ford Fusion with the North Carolina license plate PFH-6923.

Sheriff Jody Greene says deputies are working around the clock to bring the suspects to justice. Investigators believe this was a targeted crime and there is no ongoing threat to the general public.

Anyone with information should call the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-640-6629.

