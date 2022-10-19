MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A dispute in a community near the Outer Banks led to an arrest and the seizure of marijuana products.

Dare County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 to a dispute in progress at a Mann’s Harbor residence.

After resolving the dispute, deputies were told that marijuana was in the home, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

After getting consent to search the premises, deputies were taken to the area where numerous bags of marijuana, marijuana gummies, marijuana butter, and marijuana seeds were found and seized, the release stated.

David Alan Drumheller, 55, of Manns Harbor, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released on a $15,000 secured bond.