NC deputies say missing teen was possibly taken against her will

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress.

She has been missing from Canaan Church Road in Denton for three days and may have been taken against her will.

Savannah is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey House hooded sweatshirt during a remote learning session at 8:35 a.m. on Friday.

She requires medication for a variety of medical issues and does not have any with her.

If you have any information about her or her whereabouts, please call 911.