NC deputies say missing teen was possibly taken against her will

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress.

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress.

She has been missing from Canaan Church Road in Denton for three days and may have been taken against her will.

Savannah is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey House hooded sweatshirt during a remote learning session at 8:35 a.m. on Friday.

She requires medication for a variety of medical issues and does not have any with her.

If you have any information about her or her whereabouts, please call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories