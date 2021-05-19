NC deputies search for convicted murderer now charged in child porn case

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Deputies in Pender County are asking for the public’s help to locate a convicted murderer who is now facing felony child porn charges.

According to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Lee Autry, 41, has been charged with 16 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The news release states that sheriff’s office investigators were alerted that Autry was possibly in possession of child phonography by agents with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the SBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Autry is believed to have fled from Pender County and is known to drive a blue, 2012 four-door Nissan Versa with N.C. tags HCE-4190. He reportedly has family connections in Pender, Duplin, Pitt, and Guilford counties.

He was released from prison in April 2019 after serving over two decades behind bars for second-degree murder in the 1998 stabbing death of a woman in Wrightsville Beach.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office warns citizens to not approach Autry and call 911 if they’ve seen him or know of his whereabouts, or call the sheriff’s office at 910-259-1212.

