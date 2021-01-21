NC deputies search for wanted man after assault, multi-county chase

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted after an alleged assault and chase from Davidson County in Randolph County, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to an assault in the Cabin Creek Road area.

Deputies say the victim ran away after being assaulted by Dustin Diehl. While the victim was running Diehl fired a pistol at the victim.

Once the shooter and two others left the scene, the victim was able to call 911.

Deputies were able to find Diehl in the suspect vehicle close to that area, near N.C. 49, and tried to stop him. The driver did not stop and led deputies on a brief chase.

The chase crossed into Randolph County on old N.C. 49 until the driver turned left onto Gopher Woods Road where he crashed in a yard.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran. Two other people stayed in the car.

One of the people in car was arrested on unrelated outstanding charges.

Deputies say Diehl was seen running away from a barn near Moore Road and may have gone into a river that runs through the area.

Troopers sent a helicopter from Raleigh but couldn’t find the suspect.

Witnesses said that Diehl had a pistol on his belt in a holster.

Diehl is wanted on charges of assault, felony fleeing to elude arrest and resisting, obstructing and delaying.