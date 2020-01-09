NC deputies searching for masked men who robbed bank at gunpoint

BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — Deputies are searching for two people after a bank robbery on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery happened at the BB&T at 150 Peachtree Lane around 3:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said two males armed with a handgun and a shotgun came into the bank and demanded money. They were both wearing masks and gloves.

The robbers left the bank in a white four-door car on N.C. 158 toward Clemmons.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 751-6238.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now