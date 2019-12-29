NC deputies seek help finding missing girl

MOYOCK, N.C. (WGHP) — The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl.
Faith Pellini was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday walking on Tulls Creek Road toward Moyock Elementary School near the Sawyertown intersection.
Deputies say she was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater, shorts and was carrying a silver suitcase.
“Please keep an eye out as we try to locate Faith Pellini,” deputies wrote on Facebook.
Officials are urging the public to call (252) 232-2216 for any information regarding her disappearance.
