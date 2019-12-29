NC deputies seek help finding missing girl

MOYOCK, N.C. (WGHP) — The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl.

Faith Pellini

Faith Pellini was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday walking on Tulls Creek Road toward Moyock Elementary School near the Sawyertown intersection.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater, shorts and was carrying a silver suitcase.

“Please keep an eye out as we try to locate Faith Pellini,” deputies wrote on Facebook.

Officials are urging the public to call (252) 232-2216 for any information regarding her disappearance.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now