NC deputies seek help finding young woman who vanished last week

Destiny Hudson in a photo from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help in the search for a woman who was reported missing last week.

According to deputies, 21-year-old Destiny Hudson of Orrum was reported missing by her family late on Friday.

Hudson weighs about 143 pounds and is approximately 5 feet 6 inches in height. She was last seen wearing dark blue jean capris, a yellow shirt, and black and white flip flops.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hudson is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

