HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A man is wanted in connection with an alleged domestic violence situation that occurred Sunday evening at the Scotchman store located at the corner of U.S. 17 and Country Club Road in Hampstead.

Late Monday afternoon, Pender County Sheriff’s Office issued updated suspect information of the man who, while detained in handcuffs in a patrol vehicle, escaped and fled the area.

While responding to the location Sunday at 7:46 p.m., deputies observed the vehicle that was reported to be involved in the altercation at the Scotchman store. Deputies followed the vehicle into the parking lot of Lowe’s Foods where they made contact with the driver and an unknown male passenger.

During the course of the investigation, the male passenger was detained, placed in handcuffs and placed in a patrol vehicle. At some point during the investigation, he escaped.

Information was released Sunday night identifying a suspect who was thought to be involved. Further investigation Monday revealed that the initial suspect was not involved.

At this time Pender County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who may know the identity of the male in the attached picture to contact them at 910-259-1212. This case remains an active investigation.

