NC deputies seek woman who vanished 3 weeks ago

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) - Deputies are trying to find a missing 46-year-old woman who left Beaufort County and traveled to Pine Hall in Stokes County earlier this month.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said that Monica W. Godley left Beaufort County on September 4 and traveled to Pine Hall in Stokes County.

Godley was last seen between September 4 and September 5 at a friend’s home in Pine Hall.

She normally has blonde hair but dyed it auburn or brown before leaving Beaufort County, deputies said.

If you have any information contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office 252-946-7111, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8130 or your local law enforcement agency.