NC deputies seek woman who vanished 3 weeks ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) - Deputies are trying to find a missing 46-year-old woman who left Beaufort County and traveled to Pine Hall in Stokes County earlier this month.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said that Monica W. Godley left Beaufort County on September 4 and traveled to Pine Hall in Stokes County.
Godley was last seen between September 4 and September 5 at a friend’s home in Pine Hall.
She normally has blonde hair but dyed it auburn or brown before leaving Beaufort County, deputies said.
If you have any information contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office 252-946-7111, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8130 or your local law enforcement agency.
More Stories
-
- 4 injured after Jeep and pickup truck in head-on crash in Fayetteville
- 'How is it self defense?' mom asks after NC Central student fatally shot by security guard
- PNC Arena holding job fair for work during Hurricanes and NC State games
- Charges dismissed against Wayne County woman who sheltered animals during Florence
North Carolina News Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 36th NC death confirmed, 1,800 still in shelters as Florence recovery continues
- NC deputies seek woman who vanished 3 weeks ago
- Ex-NC high school football coach offered opponents inside info, officials say
- Body of missing 35-year-old swimmer found off OBX