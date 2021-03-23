NC deputies shoot man who pointed bow and arrow at them, authorities say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A man in Thomasville who pointed a bow and arrow at deputies is in the hospital following a deputy-involved shooting on Tuesday, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release

Around 8:15 a.m., Davidson County deputies responded to a 911 call on Decker Road in Thomasville when they were told about a domestic assault.

When they arrived, the suspect, Kenneth Coble, barricaded himself inside the home and refused to comply when deputies told him to exit.

During the course of the response and investigation, Coble displayed a bow and arrow. Coble drew back the arrow and pointed the weapon towards the deputies.

Deputies fired upon Coble, who was then taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation, as is common practice for officer-involved shooting incidents.

The investigation is ongoing.