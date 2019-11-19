NC deputies: Woman threatened teen sex crime victim, said he wouldn’t make it to court

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman was arrested after deputies say she went to a 14-year-old sex crime victim’s home with a baseball bat and threatened him.

Ozaya Elizabeth Cole, 20, is charged with intimidating a state witness. Officials say Cole is friends with Lisa Marie Hendren, a Caldwell County woman who was arrested on Nov. 9 and accused of statutory sex offense with the teenager.

Lisa Marie Hendren (Source: Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say two days after Hendren’s arrest, Cole and three men went to the 14-year-old’s home with baseball bats in hand and stood in the road. They say Cole then yelled out that the teen would not make it to court.

Since Cole was the only one in the group to make a verbal threat, she was the only one arrested.

There is no word on whether Cole was granted bond. Hendren was given a $50,000 bond after her arrest.

No further information has been released.

