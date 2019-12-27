NC deputy believed to be at fault for Christmas Day wreck

A Brunswick County deputy is believed to be at fault for a crash on Christmas Day (Photo via WECT)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The state highway patrol says a deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for causing a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Day.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, when reached for comment Thursday morning, confirmed the wreck occurred but declined to give any additional details other than the collision is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash occurred around 5:48 p.m. when the patrol car failed to slow down and hit the back of a vehicle making a left turn into a driveway off of N.C. 87. Both drivers were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

In images provided to WECT, the deputy’s patrol car appeared to have sustained significant front-end damage, while a pickup truck was left on its side.

Any possible charges connected to the crash are still under investigation, according to the state highway patrol.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now