STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy died on duty at a Statesville elementary school Friday, according to officials.

Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a ‘critical medical incident’ before passing away.

REST IN PEACE 🙏 | Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a ‘critical medical incident’ before passing away Friday. More: https://t.co/tNyLI8pVO9 pic.twitter.com/SHXVbB2CTN — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) October 7, 2022

School staff members, rescue squad crews, EMS personnel, and various volunteer fire department officials performed CPR on Lewis.

Lewis was a 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and was a dedicated worker with the staff and students at Scotts Elementary School.

He “loved” working with the school.