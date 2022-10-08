LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina deputy was fired on Friday following a sexual assault investigation, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sheriff Danny Rogers reports that former Deputy Steven Surratt was arrested last month and fired after a criminal investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Three separate orders for arrest were issued in Davidson County, alleging Surratt committed a total of eight counts of violating North Carolina General Statute § 14-190.17A — third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

All the violations are alleged to have happened in Davidson County in Dec. 2021.

According to the language of the NC general statute: “[a] person [allegedly] commits the offense of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor if, knowing the character or content of the material, he possesses material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.”