NC deputy fired after arrest on drug charges

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County deputy was fired following his arrest on drug-related charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bradley Scott Rockwell, a courthouse bailiff, was arrested Wednesday and charged with:

1 count of Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance

1 count of Felony Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance

1 count of Felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance

1 count of Felony Disseminating Obscene Picture

According to officials, Rockwell was with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office for two years.

He reportedly was arrested after a search warrant was conducted at his home on Evergreen Church Road in the Evergreen community.

“This really hurts the hard working and honest law enforcement officers of Columbus County and across our great nation. However, we are held to a higher standard and this office will hold those accountable that choose to break the law,” Sheriff Jody Greene said in a news release.

The investigating is ongoing, officials say.

Rockwell was booked into the Columbus County jailed under a $50,000 bond.