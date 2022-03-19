WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired after another deputy found him drunk in a patrol vehicle.

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said in a press release early Saturday morning that a deputy arrived at the Duck-Thru in Hamilton at around 9:41 p.m. on Friday and saw Deputy Hillard Wilson in a marked sheriff’s office patrol vehicle. The deputy could tell Wilson was under the presence of alcohol and called the NC State Highway Patrol.

A criminal DWI investigation was turned over to the responding trooper. Wilson was immediately fired as a deputy. Charges were pending from the highway patrol against Wilson.

“As law enforcement, we are to set a good example to the community which we serve and this type of conduct will not be tolerated in my office,” Manning said.