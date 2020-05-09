NC deputy fired, facing charges after leading armed group to teen’s home, officials say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina is facing criminal charges after authorities say he led a group of people to the wrong home in a search for a missing girl.

New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David said Friday that Jordan Kita will be charged with trespassing and breaking and entering.

News outlets report Kita led an armed group of people to the home of Dameon Shepard, a senior at Laney High School in Wilmington.

The all-white group tried unsuccessfully to force its way into the home of Shepard, who is black.

Kita was looking for a 15-year-old girl but went to the wrong home. He has since been fired.

