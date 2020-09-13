NC deputy fired just after arrest on DWI charge, sheriff says

BRUNSWICK, N.C. (WECT) – Gary James Rohauer, a now former deputy with Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested Friday for driving while impaired and carrying a concealed gun after/while consuming alcohol, officials say.

The arrest warrant stated he was carrying a concealed handgun, a revolver and another handgun while he had alcohol in his body.

Rohauer was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon off Funston Road in Brunswick County. He was not on duty and was not operating a sheriff’s office vehicle.

“It is always unfortunate when we have to charge a member of law enforcement who is sworn to uphold the law. However, just like any other individual who chooses to violate the law, they will be charged accordingly and held accountable for their actions,” said Sheriff John Ingram.

Rohauer’s employment with the Sheriff’s Office was immediately terminated upon his arrest; he had worked for BCSO since October 2019.

