NC deputy dragged as suspect drives off in chase; drugs later found in car, officials say

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington County deputy was injured after a traffic stop led to a chase and the arrest of a suspect on drug charges.

On June 15, Deputy A. Edwards pulled over a vehicle for a tag light that wasn’t working. The deputy noticed the suspect reaching under his seat. The deputy asked the suspect several times to put his hands on the wheel before the suspect sped away.

The deputy was briefly dragged a few feet before he got up and began a chase with his car. The suspect later jumped from his vehicle and fled into the woods before the deputy caught him.

Officials said a large bag of marijuana was then spotted in the vehicle.

Derrick J. Allen of Creswell was arrested. Officials said Allen had 235.5 grams of marijuana and $3,778. A search warrant led to the discovery of .2 grams of crack cocaine, two digital scales and six more grams of marijuana in the floor.

Allen was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and marijuana, maintain a vehicle for use/sale of a controlled substance, felony flee/elude and other drug-related charges.