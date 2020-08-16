NC deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Union County deputy was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash Saturday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deadly accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 in the 4600 block of Griffith Road.

“With heavy hearts and extreme sadness, Sheriff Eddie Cathey announces the tragic death of Deputy Sheriff Christopher Scott Horne, age 50. Chris was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident that occurred shortly before 6 pm today,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released on Saturday.

Horne’s motorcycle collided with another vehicle, they said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

“Deputy Sheriff Horne was a valued member of the Sheriff’s Office ‘SAFE’ (Sheriff’s Alcohol Field Enforcement) Unit. He served with the agency for over seven years but also previously served with the Monroe Police Department, Waxhaw PD as well as the Stallings PD. He will be greatly missed,” the Union County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.