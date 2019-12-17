NC deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle wreck

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a stopped vehicle in Lincolnton.

The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. Sunday on Wilma Sigmon Road. Jamie Lavar Jackson, 41, was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and skidded into a vehicle.

Jackson was taken to Atrium Health-Lincolnton, where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Jackson was hired as a patrol deputy in May 2013. He also worked as a narcotics officer for the department.

He leaves behind sons Corey, 20, Jayden, 16, and Ciawa, 11.

Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam described him as a good officer who interacted well with the public.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.