NC deputy shot, suspect killed during shootout

HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A deputy was injured and a suspect was killed during a shootout Tuesday morning in Haywood County.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, a deputy and two Canton police officers responded to a suspect armed with a rifle on Old Asheville Highway near Canton just after 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes said the suspect fired at officers and shot a deputy.

Authorities opened fire in return and shot and killed the suspect.

The SBI said the suspect was standing on a billboard when the shooting happened.

The injured deputy, identified as Eric Batchelor, is in stable condition following surgery.

According to the SBI, the suspect was identified as 32-year-old Jacob Wilbur Wright of Canton.

Highway 23 near Briar Patch Road was shut down in both directions for several hours as a result of the shooting.

WSPA has reached out to NCSBI, Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and Canton Police.

