NC deputy stops to help stranded motorist who then tries to steal patrol car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man who broke down tried to steal a patrol car after a deputy stopped to help him, according to a report from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began as an off-duty Union County Sheriff’s deputy was returning home in a marked patrol car on the outer belt of I-485 between Providence Road and Lawyers Road. When the deputy spotted a disabled vehicle in the left lane slowing down traffic, he stopped to help.

The deputy requested traffic assistance from Mecklenburg County authorities and tried to push the vehicle, which appeared to be out of gas, out of the roadway.

After a brief conversation, the driver of the disabled vehicle, identified as 22-year-old JeJuan McArthur McCalston, ran from his vehicle and jumped into the deputy’s patrol car. The report states McCalston “repeatedly pushed the patrol car’s gas pedal and attempted to drive away but was unable” due to the transmission lock.

The deputy was able to get McCalston out of the patrol car and took him into custody.

Matthews police then responded to the scene and arrested McCalston, charging him with felony attempted larceny and driving while impaired. He was taken before a judge and given an unsecured bond on the charges.

No further information has been released.

