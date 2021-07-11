NC detention center officer fired after fight with inmate

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer has been fired after getting into a physical fight with an inmate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ellis Chambers was served a criminal summons for simple assault Friday afternoon stemming from an incident inside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on May 23.

During the incident Chambers got into a fight with James McIllwaine, 29, who is an inmate at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, officials said.

McIllwaine has also been issued a criminal summons for simple assault.

Chambers was terminated Friday from his position. He had been with the sheriff’s office since June 3, 2020.

“I am deeply disappointed in the conduct of Officer Chambers. A criminal investigation was initiated by

the MCSO Criminal Investigations Unit. MCSO found that Officer Chambers’ actions were not in keeping

with MCSO training and policy and were in fact, criminal in nature. All employees of the Mecklenburg

County Sheriff’s Office are required to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct,” Sheriff

McFadden said in a written statement, released on Friday.