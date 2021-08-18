NC detention officer charged after having sex with female inmate, sheriff’s office says

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County detention officer faces charges after he engaged in a sex act with a female inmate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Guilford County Detention Services Officer Barry J. Ferrell, 34, is accused of violating North Carolina General State 14-27.31(b) by engaging in a consensual sexual act with a 24-year-old female inmate.

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened on July 12 at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.

He received a $75,000 unsecured bond.

Ferrell has been a Guilford County detention officer since Dec. 11, 2017. He remains an employee of the detention center pending an internal investigation.

The inmate involved had been arrested in June on a breaking and entering charge, according to court records.