NC detention officer charged after having sex with female inmate, sheriff’s office says

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Guilford County Detention Services Officer Barry J. Ferrell

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County detention officer faces charges after he engaged in a sex act with a female inmate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Guilford County Detention Services Officer Barry J. Ferrell, 34, is accused of violating North Carolina General State 14-27.31(b) by engaging in a consensual sexual act with a 24-year-old female inmate.

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened on July 12 at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.

He received a $75,000 unsecured bond.

Ferrell has been a Guilford County detention officer since Dec. 11, 2017. He remains an employee of the detention center pending an internal investigation.

The inmate involved had been arrested in June on a breaking and entering charge, according to court records.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories