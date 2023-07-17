HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A former detention officer is facing a felony charge for a crime she allegedly committed while working at the High Point Detention Center, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Beverly Annette Chavis, 50, of Guilford County, received a felony charge for allegedly providing a cell phone/electronic device to an inmate.

The sheriff’s office accused Chavis of giving a cell phone to a 25-year-old inmate.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a specific date, but said the crime happened between June 17 and June 20.

Chavis resigned shortly after the sheriff’s office launched criminal and internal investigations.