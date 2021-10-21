NC detention officer trainee terminated first day on the job, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A Mecklenburg County detention officer trainee was terminated on his first day on the job, Sheriff McFadden announced Wednesday.

Andrew Parrish began his employment with the department on Wednesday. Having passed an initial background check, a secondary background check revealed a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant had been issued out of South Carolina on Oct. 7 and stated Parrish had witnessed an inmate being assaulted at South Carolina’s department of correction public services division and then provided false information to corrections while he was one of their employees.

Parrish worked with South Carolina corrections from 2018 to 2021.