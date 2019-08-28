NC Director of Prisons to retire after 30 years of service

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Director of Prisons for North Carolina Kenneth Lassiter announced Wednesday that he is retiring at the end of September.

“Kenneth has given dedicated and loyal service to North Carolinians and to the men and women whom he has served with, or led, for the past three decades,’’ said Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee. “This is his decision, and it is bittersweet as we will miss his energy, enthusiasm and expertise, but we celebrate his career of public service.”

Lassiter’s retirement comes after threats were made against his life in early August. There is no word on whether the threats contributed to his decision.

He has served as the Director of Prisons since May 2017 and rose through the ranks first as an assistant superintendent.

Lassiter, 51, of Wake County, said he has contemplated retirement for the past two months and felt Sept. 30 was the time to do it. He achieved 30 years of state service in mid-August.

Safety of correctional officers in North Carolina’s prisons has been a regular topic of conversation since five were killed throughout 2017. Lawmakers are addressing staff shortages by trying to raise wages for correctional officers. A bill was unanimously passed by the state Senate on Tuesday.

