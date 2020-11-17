NC Discount Tire employee randomly killed during standoff identified by police

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The murder of a worker at Discount Tire on Dickens Place in Concord Saturday was “totally random,” according to new information given to FOX 46 Monday by the Concord police chief.

Police have identified 27-year-old Terrence Cabilin Wallace, of China Grove, as the man who was shot and killed at Discount Tire in Concord Saturday.

The police chief tells FOX 46 that Wallace was killed at random Saturday.

Police said what started as a verbal dispute at the store turned into a standoff when store employees told police that Wallace was still inside the store along with an armed suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Lynchburg, South Carolina, resident Jeremy Spann.

An armored truck and police with rifles swarmed the Discount Tire store possibly because Spann, a felon, came into the store Saturday with a gun claimed he had a bad experience at another Discount Tire location in the past, according to Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek who says the situation “doesn’t really make any sense.”

After a nearly four-hour standoff, Spann surrendered to police and was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

Follow the shooting at Discount Tire the victim has been identified as Terrence Cabilin Wallace, 27 of China Grove. The release of Wallace's information was delayed until Concord Police could ensure all of Wallace's family had been notified of his death. / ral pic.twitter.com/N9nfM257N8 — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) November 16, 2020

Police discovered Wallace’s body inside the store.

On Wallace’s Facebook page, he said he was the assistant manager at Discount Tire. A worker at a nearby business confirmed Wallace is pictured in a photo from his Facebook page. She says he routinely visited her store, and she says she’s very sad for his family.

Spann is a convicted felon, so he wasn’t even supposed to have a gun. Mecklenburg County court records show Spann has been arrested four times in the last two and a half years for assault on a female and a felony probation violation.

The Discount Tire store was closed Monday with no indication when it will reopen.

Officials say Spann remains in jail on Monday and faces multiple charges including murder and felony possession of a gun. He is being held on a $2 million bond. He’s due back in court on Dec. 7.

More headlines from CBS17.com: