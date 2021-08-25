NC distributes largest amount of rental assistance in July than previous 3 months combined

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – New data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed nationwide, just 11 percent of money meant for federal rent assistance has been used.

The Treasury oversees the program meant to help people avoid eviction. Lawmakers approved more than $46 billion to help with rental assistance.

For North Carolina, July was the biggest month for rental assistance. The state distributed $83.6 million in federal housing dollars for the month of July. It was more than money distributed for the months of April, May and June combined.

Month Distribution in millions Jan. – March $29.4 April $10.1 May $18.0 June $45.7 July $83.6

Those dollars went to 27,594 people for the month of July. It was the most amount of people helped in a single month according to documents from the Treasury Department. It’s also 80 percent more households helped than in June.

In total, the department’s latest report listed a total of almost 80,000 people who received federal rent assistance from January through July in North Carolina.

Nationwide, the Treasury Department found a majority of dollars went to the lowest income tenants. More than 60 percent of households who got money fell at or below 30 percent of area median income.