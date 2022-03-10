RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many school districts in North Carolina are celebrating school breakfast week, highlighting the importance of nutritious school breakfasts for students.

This year the National School Breakfast Week campaign theme is “Take Off With School Breakfast.”

NWBW says studies show students who eat school breakfast are likely to reach higher levels of achievement in reading in math. They also score higher on standardized tests and have way better concentration.

This year the U.S. Department of Agriculture is allowing all children to receive school breakfast and lunch for free, without an application.

One organization that knows how important a healthy meal is for kids is the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina (FBCENC).

“We know that children really can’t learn if they are not getting the food that they need, if they don’t have those building blocks and so when we’re thinking about the food that we supply we’re thinking about the resources and kind of the enrichment programs. Nutrition is vital to that,” said Jessica

Whichard with FBCENC.

She says they are still seeing an increase in need.

“The food bank is still seeing an increase in need of right around 30% since the pandemic levels. We see incredible support I think from government and state programs to help keep food on the table, but that increase is still there and that includes children and families.”

Whichard says the 34 counties the food bank covers about 300,000 children are eligible for free and reduced-price breakfast.

In Wake County, over 45,000 students were eligible to receive free meals in 2020. This year they’ve seen a drop in students enrolled in the program, but since all students are eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch, they say many households didn’t submit applications for this school year.

The food bank says to help with the need they are offering an additional variety of programs specifically geared toward kids.

“We have something called Kids Café which, after children are at school and you get those free reduced-price breakfast and lunches, we have aftercare programs that we help support with meals and food there and then in the summertime we operate kids summer meals,” said Whichard.

Right now, all students are eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch until the end of June.