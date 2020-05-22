NC Division of Employment Security grants extension for unemployment benefits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Beginning Friday, people who have exhausted state unemployment benefits can apply for an extension through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (PEUC).

Those who have exhausted their 12 weeks of state unemployment insurance benefits since July 6, 2019, can apply to the PEUC program for up to 13 weeks of additional assistance.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

To receive these benefits, you must file a separate claim for PEUC.

Sign into your Division of Employment Security (DES) account and click on the ‘Apply for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation’ link.

If you are not eligible, this application link will not be visible.

For the weeks ending April 4 through July 25, those receiving PEUC will be paid an additional $600 each week in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).

No additional application is necessary to receive FPUC and benefits will be paid retroactively to the first week the claimant became eligible to receive compensation.

The PEUC is the third program of the federal CARES Act.

On April 15, DES began making FPUC payments and added Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments on April 25.

More information about the PEUC program can be found at des.nc.gov or by calling the customer call center at 888-737-0259.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: