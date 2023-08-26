RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — August 26 marked the last day of Saturday hours at North Carolina DMV offices.

Officials only make the weekend opportunities available during peak season.

But there’s still a huge need for DMV services, and people have spent hours waiting in line the past few weekends — only to still not have their needs taken care of.

Margo Klahn was prepared for her trip to the DMV.

“I’m studying for a test, and I have snacks. We got a bag of snacks in the car, I got a change of clothes, got a deck of cards,” she laughed, sitting in a pop-up chair she brought with her on Saturday.

After several visits to the Spring Forest DMV location in North Raleigh, to try and get her daughter her driver’s license test, Klahn knew she would have quite the wait.

“We’ve been here since 7:20,” she explained.

It was around 10:15 a.m. when CBS 17 crews showed up.

Dozens and dozens of people were standing in the sun and heat, hoping to get inside the double doors and take full advantage of the last weekend hours at the DMV.

“There were about 100 people ahead of us, and the people who were in first in line were getting here before 5 a.m.,” said Bryan Jones.

CBS 17 crews found him sitting on the sidewalk outside of the office, also waiting for his daughter.

CBS 17 showed him the online wait-time estimate, on the DMV website – which was something some visitors said prompted them to take their chances at the office.

“18 minutes?” Jones laughed. “Not correct. Not correct. We’ve been here since 7:30 and it’s 10:30. So it’s three hours.”

While DMV officials did decide to close the door on the Saturday hours at the DMV, they have added an extra hour of service at five different locations.

Now, 45 DMV offices will open at 7 a.m.

Photo by Hayley Fixler/CBS 17

People in line told CBS 17 it’s a start, but it’s not enough.

“They need to be more organized and to project the number of people that are going to come. If you think about it, they have lots of data every weekend, every day,” said Jones.

Those in line Saturday said the backlog is just too large, and appointments are too hard to come by.

“If you want to book online, there’s a three-month calendar, and the three-month calendar, I put no parameters on the distance. There’s an appointment in Nags Head and that’s end of November,” said Klahn.

She believes something needs to be done, soon.

“They either need to extend it and have more Saturdays or have other offices available, because what’s going to happen is people will drive without their license,” said Klahn. “That’s what’s actually going to happen because these people have to go to work, and their kids have jobs or school and it’s just not going to work. They’re trying to comply, but it’s not optional.”

DMV officials said it’s best to plan ahead for anything is set to expire: they will send out reminder cards six months before any expiration day.

Leaders said people can renew their licenses or ID cards within that six-month window.

In some situations, people can also renew online.

CBS 17 has reached out to officials about the possibility of extending Saturday hours.