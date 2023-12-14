RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the past year, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has struggled to get a handle on long wait times and appointment backlogs.

Earlier this year, DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin told CBS 17 the agency was facing significant staffing challenges. He said the department was experiencing a 77% vacancy rate in temporary positions. The vacancy rate in permanent positions was 12%.

On Thursday, the DMV welcomed 65 new driver’s license examiners to their ranks as part of a biannual graduation ceremony that took place at the DMV headquarters. Those graduates will be assigned to 48 driver’s license offices.

Before they take up official duties, those examiners will go through a five-week training program. This class comes on top of the 57 employees that graduated in May.

“In the last two years, we have added over 250 driver’s license examiners to offices across our great state,” said Goodwin, “We continue working to attract, hire, train and keep our employees in this challenging labor market. Hiring these additional examiners and introducing more online technology options are helping us shorten lines and wait times.”

Goodwin said he remains focused on ways to increase the service levels at DMV offices across the state. His primary strategy is to add more driver’s license examiners.

DMV is not alone in staffing shortages. Earlier this year, data showed a vacancy rate of 23% for state government jobs. The Department of Adult Correction, a fairly new department to the state, had the highest vacancy rate at 28%.

The division has increased the starting salary for driver’s license examiners and increased pay for existing employees in an effort to recruit and retain. DMV has also implemented additional hiring and retention bonuses.

All currently posted DMV jobs can be found here.