NC dog owner says hero canine was stolen from gas station

Surveillance image of the dog just before he was stolen (via WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A dog that once took a bullet from a robbery suspect in west Charlotte has been stolen, according to his owner.

Jose Perez says his dog, Junior, was stolen from the parking lot of the B&K Gas & More off Glenwood Drive in west Charlotte. The incident happened on the evening of June 14.

“I miss my partner,” said Perez in an interview with WBTV Thursday evening.

Junior spends several hours a day at the gas station. Surveillance video from the store shows a woman approach the dog as he’s lying in the parking lot. The woman appears to coax Junior over to a white minivan. Perez says the dog hasn’t been seen since.

“I just wonder why she picked my dog up,” he told WBTV.

This isn’t the first time the dog has been the subject of attention in one of the store’s surveillance recordings. Last year, the dog could be seen trying to stop an armed intruder from robbing the store.

Surveillance video shows Junior going after the suspect and chasing him out of the parking lot. The dog even sustained a gunshot wound during the incident.

Employees at the gas station have grown to value Junior for the protection he provides.

“We miss that dog. He’s a good dog. You can depend on him,” said Mohamed Abdel Rahman, the assistant manager at the store.

Even some of the customers at the gas station know Junior well.

“He’s very cute and I know his owner misses him. I come here all the time and I see the dog all the time,” said customer Jamesa Stallworth.

Perez said he’s worried someone may be harming Junior or using him in dog fights. The gas station employees are hoping that someone will recognize the woman who is seen coaxing Junior in the surveillance recordings.

“She has no choice because I’m sure even her neighbors will recognize her and they’re gonna tell her that the dog you stole is on the TV and her picture will be on the TV,” said Abdel Rahman.

Perez has filed a police report about the incident. He said he would consider not pressing charges if the dog is returned to him.

