BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A dog rescued from knee-deep flooding during Tropical Storm Ophelia is now available for adoption, Greenville police said Monday.

After an investigation, Greenville Animal Protective Services charged the dog’s owner with animal cruelty, officers said.

Photo of Benjamin at animal shelter (Greenville Police Department)

They said the owner surrendered the dog to the agency.

The dog, who shelter staff have named Benjamin, is now available for adoption at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

He was named in honor of Officer Benjamin Schultz, who saved him, according to police.

Shelter staff says Benjamin is estimated to be about one year old, has a very sweet demeanor and does well with other dogs.

They said he is heartworm positive and will need to be treated.

“He will need an owner who is willing to give him the extra love and care he so rightfully deserves,” they said.

(Greenville Police Department)

Benjamin’s adoption fee is currently listed at $135. It covers his neuter, full vaccinations and a microchip.

Anyone interested in adoption is asked to contact the shelter at 252-902-1725 or stop by in person.