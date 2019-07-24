NC double-amputee wanted for beating child under his care, causing brain bleed

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) — Randolph County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man wanted for felony child abuse.

According to a release, the sheriff’s office got a report about the abuse last month. The child was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital where doctors said the child had bruises on the face, neck and shoulders, as well as a brain bleed.

Investigators say the injuries were not accidental, and the child was beaten while in the care and custody of 36-year-old Christopher Shaun Forde.

Forde is wanted for two counts of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. The sheriff’s office says Forde is a double-amputee and has prosthetic legs. He also has a tattoo of the Dallas Cowboys Star on his right shoulder and JACQUOVIA on his left forearm.

Deputies say Forde is known to frequent major area hospitals like Duke, WakeMed, and UNC, and he has connections to Seagrove, North Carolina and New Port News, Virginia.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.

