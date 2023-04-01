CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — A North Carolina man died after his truck went off a road in Catawba County early Saturday, officials said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers say that just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, they arrived at a deadly one-car crash on N.C. 150.

This incident happened near Island Ford Road. Troopers say a 2022 GMC Sierra was traveling west on N.C. 150, ran off the left side of the road, struck a fence, and then hit a tree.

Troopers say the driver, 59-year-old John Martin from Conover died from his injuries on the scene. Martin was wearing his seatbelt and impairment is not suspected.