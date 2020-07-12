NC driver puts car in wrong gear, hitting 7 people, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Charlotte police are investigating a car crash involving pedestrians that injured and sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday.

Seven people were hit during the incident which was reported just before 10 a.m., according to WBTV.

A woman put her vehicle into the wrong gear, officials said.

The incident occurred on Phifer Street off College Street in the area better known as “The Wall.” At least three patients were sent to the hospital.

One man was pinned underneath the car and had to be rescued by Charlotte Fire crews.

Police say the woman was trying to drive forward out of a parking space when she accidentally reversed, ran over the curb and hit the pedestrians.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were on the scene but it is unclear if there are any arrests or charges.

Authorities say the woman had been handing out food to homeless people before the crash.

— WJZY-TV contributed to this report

