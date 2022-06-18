WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An occupied vehicle was fired into along Interstate 40 East on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police came onto I-40 near Clemmonsville Road around 4:49 p.m. after getting a report that a vehicle was shot into and had crashed on the interstate.

At the scene, officers found the crashed vehicle with visible gunshot damage.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was not struck by the gunfire but did have some “minor injuries” from the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and that there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.