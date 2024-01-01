FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Drivers made their final dash back home as a record-breaking holiday travel season comes to an end.

Many drivers used Interstate 95 on New Year’s Day to get home after celebrating the holidays with loved ones. Traffic along I-95 was steady throughout the day on Monday. North Carolina State Troopers were out monitoring traffic.

“On the way up it started out real good. It’s getting a little heavy now cause of the construction,” Debbie Hyde, holiday traveler said.

Drivers said they’re having to keep their heads on a swivel, especially in I-95 construction zones.

“It makes it very hectic and makes me anxious. Because you know, getting so close and tight and stuff. I’m assuming when they are done, it’s going to be a lot better. But right now, I don’t like driving in it,” Connie Buffalo, holiday traveler said.

Over the holidays, the North Carolina Department of Transportation suspended most of its road construction projects to keep traffic flowing.

Those projects will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2.