RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A violent drug dealer who threatened police officers was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for selling cocaine, according to the Unites States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Joseph Michael Wilson, aka “Mike Mike”, 37, was sentenced to nine years in prison for two counts of distributing cocaine. Wilson pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2022.

According to court documents, on June 15 and June 20, 2022, the Kinston Police Department made undercover purchases of cocaine from Wilson.

On July 14 that same year, Wilson was arrested at a residence in Kinston. Police searched the residence and found additional cocaine.

The investigation revealed that before Wilson was arrested, he threatened police on social media, including posting pictures of officers and their families.

Wilson has prior state felony convictions for voluntary manslaughter in 2006, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in 2006, and assault inflicting serious bodily injury in 2015.

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect our communities day in and day out,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “They deserve our utmost respect. This defendant, a violent drug dealer, threatened not only the officers, but also their families. Now he will be spending the next nine years in prison.”

The operation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles drug traffickers, money launders, gangs and transactional criminal organizations that threaten the United States.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Kinston Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case.