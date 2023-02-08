RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed drug trafficker from North Carolina will spend 12 years in prison as part of a plea agreement, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Joseph Bernard White, 46, of Jacksonville received his 144-month sentence Wednesday by District Judge Terrence W. Boyle.

White pleaded guilty in October to charges of distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Prosecutors accused him of distributing drugs from his Jacksonville home between November 2020 and March 2021, when officers searching his house said they found the drugs along with six guns and nearly $4,000 in cash.

“The arrest and prosecution of White was a direct result of the cooperation between the community, law enforcement and prosecutors,” said Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas. “Cooperation with community and our fellow law enforcement partners along with education are key to combating the drug epidemic.”

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Caroline Webb and Nicholas Hartigan prosecuted the case.