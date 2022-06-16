WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man who hid several kilograms of cocaine and heroin in his car while driving from Atlanta to Pitt County will spend more than 17 years in prison, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Alterick Wallisima Boyd of Winterville on Thursday was sentenced to 210 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty in February 2021 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, along with distribution of 28 grams or more of crack.

Court documents and records indicate Greenville drug task force agents learned Boyd was distributing cocaine and heroin in Pitt County after obtaining the drugs in Atlanta, and would hide them in a “trap” in his car.

Agents determined Boyd would bring up to 5 kilograms of cocaine and up to 2 kilograms of heroin during each trip and identified two people he was working with. Authorities stopped one of them, Michael Aaron Cartwright, in January 2019 and found 1.3 kilograms of cocaine in a hidden compartment of his car.

Boyd was arrested the same day and was found to be possessing cocaine and a stolen handgun, and a search of his home turned up more than $32,000, a .22 caliber handgun, ammunition and a kilogram of heroin.

A search of a trailer used by Boyd found 1.5 kilograms of heroin and 99 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl. Agents then conducted controlled purchases of cocaine, crack and methamphetamine from Boyd and Antoinette Becton from October 2019-February 2020.

Cartwright was sentenced to 81 months in prison while Boyd received a 166-month sentence.