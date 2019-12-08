NC duo planned to take teen girl from Massachusetts for ‘sexual purposes,’ deputies say

David Lee Presnell Jr. (left) and Brenda Lee Freeman in photos from WGHP

LINWOOD, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were arrested and are facing charges after they were planning to go to Massachusetts to bring a 14-year-old back to North Carolina “for sexual purposes,” according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

David Lee Presnell Jr., 33, of Linwood, and Brenda Lee Freeman, 19, of Linwood, are charged with one count each of solicitation of a minor by an electronic device, dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 16 years old, and felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking – child victim.

Detectives were contacted by police investigators in Massachusetts who said that Presnell and Freeman were chatting online with a 14-year-old and trying to get her to send explicit images.

Friday, detectives and SBI officials searched a home at 193 Plymouth Lane in Linwood, the release says.

During the search, evidence showed that Presnell and Freeman were communicating with other juveniles, some as young as 8 to 10 years old.

Presnell and Freeman are in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

They are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 6.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming, the release says.

