COLFAX, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) — Two men are being charged with trying to break into a gun store in Colfax in Guilford County this weekend, according to arrest warrants.

Joshua Elisha King and Ahmodd Rasheed Brown are accused in arrest warrants of trying to break into a gun store. The owner saw the pair on camera and called the police, according to authorities.

The incident happened around early Sunday morning at Colfax Gun and Ammo at 9420 W. Market St. Another break-in attempt happened a week earlier around 5 a.m., according to an incident report from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair then started to drive away in a Toyota Corolla and tried to crash the car into the responding officers, according to arrest warrants. A stolen gun was discovered after officers took them into custody, court documents said.

According to the owner of the gun store, the suspects did not make it inside his store. He also says people have attempted to break into the store numerous times in recent years.

King was held without bond. Brown was held on a $500,000 bond.